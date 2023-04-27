The Oklahoma Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers committee recently awarded nine $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors from each OKFB district and one $1,000 scholarship to a Collegiate Farm Bureau member.
Ottawa County Farm Bureau member Taylor Fent is the recipient of the $1,000 Collegiate Farm Bureau scholarship. She is currently attending Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College studying animal science.
