Oklahoma Farm Bureau members recently elected three new members to the organization’s board of directors during district caucus meetings.
Leon Richards of Texas County, Kerry Givens of Comanche County and Stacy Simunek of Kay County were chosen by voting delegates in districts one, four and seven, respectively, to serve a three-year term on the OKFB board of directors.
Leon Richards will represent members in northwest Oklahoma’s district one, which includes Beaver, Cimarron, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Texas and Woodward Counties.
A farmer and rancher near Turpin, Oklahoma, Richards owns a dryland farming operation consisting of grain sorghum and wheat in addition to a cow/calf operation.
The Panhandle native has been a Farm Bureau member for 30 years and currently serves as president of Texas County Farm Bureau.
Members chose Kerry Givens of Comanche County to represent OKFB’s district four, which includes Carter, Comanche, Cotton, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray and Stephens counties.
A cattle order buyer, Givens also runs cattle and grows hay and grass on his farm and ranch near Cache, Oklahoma.
Currently serving as president of Comanche County Farm Bureau, Givens has been a Farm Bureau member for three decades.
Stacy Simunek will serve members in seven counties across north central Oklahoma including Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Major, Noble and Woods Counties.
In addition to running a family-owned hay equipment business, Simunek raises beans, wheat and triticale alongside a cow/calf and stocker operation.
A grandfather of four, Simunek said he decided to serve on the OKFB board of directors to work for a brighter future for the agriculture community to ensure his grandchildren can be successful on the farm and ranch.
The Blackwell native currently serves as president of the Kay County Farm Bureau and has been involved with the county organization for 19 years.
