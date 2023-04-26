Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
WASHINGTON, DC (April 26, 2022) - National Sorghum Producers Chairman Craig Meeker, a sorghum farmer from Wellington, Kansas, testified in front of the House Agriculture Committee Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit during a hearing on “Producer Perspective on the 2023 Farm Bill.”
Meeker’s testimony highlighted farm bill priorities for the nation’s sorghum farmers, focusing on the importance of the Title I safety net, crop insurance and Congressionally-authorized ad hoc assistance. Meeker told the panel farmers and ranchers need a stronger farm safety net to provide predictability and certainty for producers and lenders.
“It is clear that more resources will be necessary to enact a strong Farm Bill this year as there’s simply a major shortfall in safety net funding compared to historical levels,” Meeker said. “Cost of production has similarly increased, rising at least 50 percent in most cases and upwards of 100 percent in others. While the changes in the 2018 Farm Bill have been helpful, given the level and speed at which costs have increased, statutory PLC reference prices are now far too low to provide effective support in light of the many risks facing farmers in 2023.”
Meeker also reaffirmed support for crop insurance, stating he would not be the sixth generation on his family farm without it. He said while the tool has been critical in helping sorghum farmers manage the ongoing drought conditions decimating the Sorghum Belt, availability of products and ratings, can have a very real local impact on plantings, which is an area the committee can take measures to improve.
NSP represents U.S. sorghum producers and serves as the voice of the sorghum industry coast to coast through legislative representation, regulatory representation and education. To learn more about NSP, visit www.sorghumgrowers.com.
