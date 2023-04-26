National Sorghum Producers NSP Leadership April 2023

WASHINGTON, DC (April 26, 2022) - National Sorghum Producers Chairman Craig Meeker, a sorghum farmer from Wellington, Kansas, testified in front of the House Agriculture Committee Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit during a hearing on “Producer Perspective on the 2023 Farm Bill.”

Meeker’s testimony highlighted farm bill priorities for the nation’s sorghum farmers, focusing on the importance of the Title I safety net, crop insurance and Congressionally-authorized ad hoc assistance. Meeker told the panel farmers and ranchers need a stronger farm safety net to provide predictability and certainty for producers and lenders.

