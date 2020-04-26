The Montana Department of Agriculture and Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council has awarded over $1.7 million for the development and implementation of noxious weed management programs across Montana. The grants assist counties, conservation districts, local communities, tribes, researchers and educators in efforts to combat noxious weeds in Montana.
The Noxious Weed Trust Fund grant hearings and deliberations recently took place in Helena. Grant requests totaled $2,582,556. A total of 45 local cooperative projects were funded for a sum of $1,154,600 or 68% of all dollars awarded. Ten research projects were funded at $265,556 or 16%, and 12 educational projects were funded for $279,935 or 16%.
A list of funded grant projects for 2020 is available on the MDA website at https://agr.mt.gov/NWTF-FundingHistory.
The Montana Noxious Weed Trust Fund grant program was established by the Montana Legislature in 1985. The advisory council reviews applications, hears applicant testimony, and provides funding recommendations to the director for final approval. Funding is typically passed through a governmental organization, local weed district, conservation district, extension office, or university.
Applications for 2021 Noxious Weed Trust Fund grants will be available at https://funding.mt.gov in mid-July and must be submitted by Jan, 6, 2021.
