The Colorado Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for 2020 Noxious Weed Management grants. This year, the Department is combining the Noxious Weed Fund and State and Private Forestry funds in order to award $740,000 in grants to counties, municipalities, conservation districts and non-profit organizations and associations for projects that focus on controlling the state’s designated noxious weeds.
“During this difficult time, the state’s resources are stretched thin, but it is essential we consistently manage these damaging plants,” said Steve Ryder, CDA state weed coordinator. “This funding from the General Assembly and the U.S. Forest Service goes a long way in controlling noxious weeds that are attracted to lands disturbed by wildfire, drought and development pressures.”
Since 2015, the General Assembly has provided $700,000 annually for projects that are carried out by more than 30 counties, cities, conservation districts and non-profit organizations. All of the state’s known populations of List A species were treated in 2015 and in subsequent years, as needed, along with numerous List B species.
More information about these grant programs, including the application forms, can be found on the CDA Noxious Weed Program website at www.colorado.gov/pacific/agconservation/noxious-weed-grants-and-financial-assistance. Applications are due Dec. 18, 2020.
For questions regarding the Noxious Weed Fund grants, please contact Steve Ryder at 303-828-8329, or Patty York at 303-241-7908.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.