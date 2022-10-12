1920_harvesterharvestingonthefieldatsunset.jpg

Combine harvester sales grew in September for both the U.S. and Canadian markets, while total tractors fell in both countries according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Total U.S. ag equipment unit sales stayed above the 5-year average for the second month since April 2022. U.S. total farm tractor sales fell 12.8% for the month of September compared to 2021, while U.S. self-propelled combine sales for the month grew 6.6%, slowing the previous month’s gains.

