The agricultural industry is a constantly changing field due to stressors such as variable weather patterns and changing markets prices. And as a result, mental health challenges and suicide rates have increased in agricultural communities. To provide assistance to agricultural producers and their families, New Mexico State University’s Cooperative Extension Service, the New Mexico Department of Agriculture and New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau have joined forces to support Here to Help New Mexico.

The project was established with funding through the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network from a $500,000 United States Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant. Through the Southwest Border Food Protection and Emergency Preparedness Center, Here to Help New Mexico will enhance existing efforts to increase stress prevention, wellness and health resources.

