In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, New Mexico’s food industry has supplied tons of food to Indian communities across the state and is gearing up to provide more wherever needed.
The project began at the Lujan Grisham administration’s Emergency Operations Center, where many agencies are coordinating efforts to assist New Mexicans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After learning of a need on the Navajo Nation, Marshal Wilson, assistant director of the Agriculture Department’s Agricultural Production Services Division, called Mesilla Valley Produce, which grows, packs and ships produce. Mesilla Valley Produce’s President TJ Runyan agreed at once to help.
Runyan said after talking to Wilson, he reached out to growers he thought would have fruit and vegetables in storage. They responded by procuring 80,000 pounds of beans, rice, potatoes, onions, watermelons and apples.
The New Mexico Farm & Livestock Bureau also helped. It connected the Emergency Operations Center with J&D Produce, based in Edinburg, Texas, which donated a truckload of onions, and with Colorado Farm Bureau member James Henderson, who provided potatoes.
The National Guard unloaded the food at its armory in Rio Rancho, then distributed it to five staging points on the Navajo Nation.
Meanwhile, Department of Agriculture workers, who are also employees of New Mexico State University, as well as employees from the Departments of Human Services and Homeland Security and Emergency Management, were coordinating with food supplier/distributor Sysco New Mexico to procure food boxes for the San Felipe and Zia Pueblos.
In an ongoing effort during the pandemic, the New Mexico Farmers’ Marketing Association is coordinating donations, purchases from small- to medium-size growers, and deliveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.