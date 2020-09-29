The following young men and women will receive heifers from gracious donors later this fall through the Northern International Livestock Exposition’s Merit Heifer program. After a year of monthly reports, lessons, and breeding the heifers they will show at the 2021 NILE and then take full ownership. NILE thanks donors, past and present.
Recipients are listed first and heifer donors are listed second. Recipients and donors are from Montana unless otherwise noted. Bayley Becker of Ballantine and Circle L Angus of Wise River; Jacynta Bomgardner of Loma and Diemert Ranch Herefords of Lothair; Jenna Cox of Walla Walla, Washington, and Klompien Red Angus of Manhattan; Taryn Cox of Walla Walla, Washington and Hang'n A Cattle Company of Pasco, Washington; Grace Elverud of Charlo and Montana Angus LLC of Big Fork; James Foss of Buffalo, Wyoming, and Powder River Angus of Spotted Horse, Wyoming; Raija Gustin of Aitkin, Minnesota, and Y4 Livestock of Staples, Minnesota; Weston Hersel of Lewistown and Knaub Cattle Company of Lodge Grass; Kenzie Herden of Bridger an WEK Cattle Company of Reed Point; Lane Hess of Park City and L Bar W Cattle Company of Absarokee; Miranda Johnson of Huntley and Garrison Herefords of Glen; Cooper Justus of Parkman, Wyoming, and K2 Red Angus of Wheatland, Wyoming; Mariah McPhee of Belgrade and Never Sweat Ranch of Hamilton; Raegan Nansel of Billings and Mydland Angus of Joliet; Jaeda Paul of Ismay and Sand Rock Angus of Broadus; Josee Reiter of Park City and Thompson Cattle Inc. of Billings; Keagan Sandlin of Nye and Redland Red Angus of Hysham; Alexa Smieja of Belegrade and Christensen Red Angus of Park City; Kaylee Smith of Edwall, Washington, and Tonne Ranch of Prescott, Washington; Grace Tekansik of Minden, Nevada, and Hone Ranch of Gardnerville, Nevada; Taylor Weigle of Stevensville and Angelo Cattle Company of Drummond; Jhett West of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Beery Land & Livestock of Vida; and Taytin Young of Absarokee and Sidwell Ranch of Columbus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.