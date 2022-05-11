StoneX Financial Inc., a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc., New York City, has launched Farm Advantage, a free smartphone app aimed at agriculture producers in areas of row crops, livestock and dairy. The app allows them to market what they produce, manage their risk, maximize margins and grow their business—all from the palm of their hand.
Farm Advantage gives users access to market quotes, cash bids, account positions and balances, premium weather, boots-on-the-ground market intelligence and trading tools easily and intuitively from wherever they are.
Arlan Suderman, StoneX’s chief commodities economist, said, “This app is a really important step for StoneX as we look to digitize our offerings. We are bringing a product to the industry that shows our commitment and dedication to the individual farmers that fuel the commodities market. We spent time talking to the farming community to make sure the information they rely on is accessible through Farm Advantage. We firmly believe that arming farmers with this data will give them the transparency and control they need to run a better operation.”
A key objective is to empower producers to make more informed pricing decisions. Farm Advantage includes a profit calculator covering a number of commodities including corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton. Producers have access to market quotes, historical futures market charting and local cash bids with elevator contact information. StoneX clients have direct access to trade positions, profitability, margin values and statements for their trading account.
StoneX partnered with industry-leading data providers to supply powerful functionality for Farm Advantage. Premium weather data is provided by industry leader BAMWX.com. Farm Advantage also enables producers to explore Dairy Revenue Protection, Livestock Risk Protection and Livestock Gross Margin coverage with proprietary insurance decision tools powered by Ag Hedge Desk.
Farm Advantage is free to download and can be found in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
