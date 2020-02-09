Farm Credit Associations of Kansas is teaming up with the Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership Program to make it possible for KARL class participants to attend the Gettysburg Leadership Experience. The partnership makes the historic battle a lesson for modern-day decision making and leadership development.
The increased Farm Credit support means 30 KARL Class XV participants will study at the battlefield in Pennsylvania.
The announcement by Greg Reno, senior vice president with American AgCredit, Wichita, was made in Topeka during a KARL class seminar in January.
Farm Credit has a long history with the KARL Program and holds similar deeply rooted values for agriculture and rural Kansas in what brings the two entities together as champions for leadership development.
Current KARL board members see the partnership as making an already strong program even better. Doug Hofbauer, KARL board vice chair and retired Farm Credit executive says his engagement with the Gettysburg Leadership Experience was pivotal in his leadership development and serves as a reference for him in his career, community, regional, and state level service. Farm Credit Associations of Kansas is comprised of American Ag Credit, Frontier Farm Credit, High Plains Farm Credit, and Farm Credit of Western Kansas.
