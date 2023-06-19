Screenshot 2023-06-15 at 7.55.40 AM.png

The Native American Agriculture Fund invests $12 million to stand up the first-ever Other Financing Institution within the Farm Credit System, expanding access to hundreds of millions in lending opportunities for Native American producers. The OFI, Native Agriculture Financial Services, will begin by participating in loans with Community Development Financial Institutions investing in agriculture and rural economic development that support Native farmers and ranchers and then expand into providing credit and financial services for Native agriculture producers and Tribal governments.

The FCS is a national cooperative lending institution network that provides access to capital and credit to support agriculture in rural communities and is the nation’s largest agriculture lender. Native American agricultural production accounts for billions annually in economic impact throughout Indian Country and rural communities, yet historical inequities and systemic barriers still limit Native farmers and ranchers from accessing capital. NAFS will serve the vital role of financing tribal agricultural production to meet the specific needs of agriculture in Indian Country in partnership with Native CDFIs and FCS institutions.

