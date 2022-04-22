ServiTech, Inc. has promoted Hans Burken to lab manager for its full-service agricultural lab based in Hastings, Nebraska. The Hastings lab processes soil, plant, feed and environmental samples that give valuable insights to the business decisions of growers and ranchers in the region.
He will replace Nancy Jenny who retired after nearly 35 years with ServiTech, with 19 of those years serving as the lab manager at this location.
A long-time employee with ServiTech, Burken’s previous position was as lab supervisor, a role that included responsibilities such as monitoring lab quality control and providing technical support to customers. In his new role, Burken will acquire and coach staff for personal and laboratory success and facilitate quality assurance.
“ServiTech labs are a cornerstone of our business, with the Hastings lab as well as our other locations in Dodge City, Kansas and Amarillo, Texas,” Randy Royle, chief lab officer at ServiTech, said. “Working with our expert agronomists as well as growers, our labs are able to turn samples around quickly to provide valuable information on health and quality of everything from plant tissue, soil, feed, water and environmental testing. With such a robust need for testing every month, the lab manager’s role is essential to deliver results when our customers need them. Burken has been a trusted member of the team for several years and we know the lab in Hastings will be in good hands.”
Burken says he looks forward to serving the customers and staff of ServiTech, which is based in Dodge City, Kansas.
