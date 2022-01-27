On Jan. 27, President Joe Biden announced his intent to appoint five U.S. Department of Agriculture regional positions, including four Farm Service Agency State Executive Directors and one Rural Development State Director. Dennis McKinney has been appointed FSA State Executive Director for Kansas.
McKinney is a Kansas farmer and cattle producer whose family’s farm operates in southern Kiowa and northern Comanche counties. He served as a Kiowa County Commissioner from 1989 to 1992 before being appointed to the Kansas House of Representatives, where he served until 2009. In 2009, McKinney was appointed as the 38th State Treasurer of Kansas. A resident of Greensburg, he has also served as a member of the board of the Kiowa County Memorial Hospital and the Kansas Historical Foundation.
“As we work to build a better America and advance our mission, USDA needs qualified and talented people in our regional offices,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
FSA State Executive Directors oversee Farm Service Agency operations and agricultural policy implementation in the state. Each State Executive Director works with the State Committee to administer FSA programs and county office operations, develops and maintains stakeholder relationships with customers and other agencies and governments.
