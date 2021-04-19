High Plains Journal is thrilled to return to live, in-person events in 2021. Plans are underway to debut the Farmer U and Trade Show, Aug. 18 and 19, at the Kansas Star Event Center, Mulvane, Kansas.
The two-day program will feature keynote speakers each day, breakout sessions, a trade show, and networking opportunities for Farmer U attendees. Sessions will provide practical information for the High Plains farmer on topics such as: soil health, irrigation soybeans, corn, wheat, sorghum, alfalfa and cotton.
In addition to the educational content, the event will feature a social and entertainment on Aug. 18. Awards will be given to producers who demonstrate excellence and leadership in the agriculture industry. To apply or nominate someone, complete the entry form at www.farmeru.net.
Attendee registration will open April 19 at www.farmeru.net. An Early Bird Discount rate of $50 is good April 19 to May 10. Regular registration price starting May 11 will be $100 per person.
Farmer U Trade Show space is currently available, but filling up quickly. To make sure you and your company are visible at this in-person event for the High Plains farmer, contact Jason Koenig, sales manager and account executive, at 314-873-3125, or at jkoenig@hpj.com. For more event information or to submit a speaker or topic for consideration for the 2021 Farmer U and Trade Show, visit www.farmeru.net.
To ensure the safety of our guests and exhibitors, High Plains Journal will be complying with all local and state pandemic precautions. For more information, visit www.farmeru.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.