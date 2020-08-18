Keeping large-scale grain production farms profitable depends also on having state-of-the art harvesting equipment because a timely harvest can mean the difference between profit and loss.
To make that happen means equipment manufacturers have to meet that need, which takes ample investment, research and feedback. John Deere, Moline, Illinois, has unveiled its X series combines, the X9 1000 and X9 1100, that will complement the S series line. The machines are set to go out to dealers and customers in 2021.
The X1100 can harvest up to 30 acres of tough, high-yielding wheat per hour and harvest up to 7,200 bushels per hour in high-yielding corn. Deere touts the X series as having a wide feeder house, dual separator and the industry’s largest cleaning shoe that work together to improve crop flow and increase harvesting capacity. The 75-square foot Dyna-Flo XL cleaning shoe has 36% more cleaning area than the S790.
Nathan Kramer, division marketing manager for combines and front-end equipment, and who has extensive background in working with customers and dealers for Deere, said the results generated from a commitment to providing a high-capacity machine and building on the success of technology that was introduced in the S series.
“We’ve really tested it in all corners of the globe,” he said. “We had key markets that we’ve focused on from Day One and those key markets are high yielding tough threshing small grains and high yielding high moisture corn, both of which can put a combine through its paces.”
Producers and custom harvesters put the machines through challenging conditions so that Deere could collect data and feedback from those who operate the combines, he said. Testing has been a multi-year process and has met capacity and efficiency levels the company has established. In North America farmers have all types of harvesting conditions as well as diverse crops.
“We’re very excited to give our customers and dealers an opportunity to see the true capabilities of this machine,” Kramer said.
Large-scale customers were needing to machines to cover more acres a day and while that is a small portion of the overall combine market is it s a growing market and Deere’s introduction of the X series adds to that line, he said.
A proven formula for Deere has been its dealer network, he said, which is the key for the company’s role as a leader in harvesting equipment because it is the dealers who not only sell the machines but support and serve the customers.
As producers and dealers continue to learn about the new machines and their capabilities they will also continue to use integrated technology that allows the customer to stay efficient.
During harvest, highly fuel-efficient X series combines can run up to 14 hours without refueling. An all-new John Deere PowerTech 13.6L engine works with a robust belt-drive system and updated ProDrive XL transmission to improve fuel efficiency.
X series combines are available with integrated precision ag technologies that collect important machine and yield data while helping to improve harvesting results. These combines come with an integrated StarFire 6000 receiver, which requires no calibration of the terrain compensation module and is more accurate than previous models. Coupled with new guidance system enhancements, the new receiver boots up and acquires the GPS signal quicker, so the combine can start running with improved accuracy in less time.
JDLink is standard on both models and comes with five years of service, Kramer said.
New headers
Deere has also introduced a new series of drapers, corn heads and a belt pickup. The headers will fit the X series, most models of the S series and T series. Deere has updates its entire header lineup for combines to include new HDR rigid cutterbar drapers, RDF HydraFlex drapers, CR and CF corn heads and a BP15 belt pickup. The HDR rigid cutterbar drapers are ideal for small grains, oilseed or soybean growers who want to maximize their combine’s acres per hour across various crops, changing conditions and uneven or rolling terrain while capturing more grain.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
