The battleground over animal rights has moved quietly into the church pew, without many of the faithful even being aware it was happening.
“Over the past decade, a growing number of misleading messages about modern animal agriculture have been presented by animal rights activist groups to church and religious leaders or in religious forums, under the guise of religion and compassion,” said Kay Johnson Smith, president and CEO of Animal Agriculture Alliance. From materials and lesson plans for Sunday school classes, to pamphlets for the observance of Lent, the animal rights community has spent time and money promoting its message that to be a “good” Christian, one must abstain from consuming animals and using animals in any way.
But is that really what the Bible says?
Wes Jamison, Palm Beach Atlantic University, is the co-editor of the book “What Would Jesus Really Eat?” which examines scripture from both the Old and New Testaments as well as church history to make the case that Christians may consume animal flesh and use animals and still be faithful. His co-editor Paul Copan, also of Palm Beach Atlantic University, brought together five different authors with theological expertise to lay out the researched arguments for human exceptionalism and humanity’s dominion over other living creatures.
“This topic is nothing new,” Jamison said. “The topic of how a Christian should live is 2,000 years old. The discussion of what foods you can and should not eat is as old as the Christian text itself.” What’s new is that the animal rights movement has co-opted this topic as a way to undermine the legitimacy of animal agriculture in the U.S., starting as far back as the 1970s, he added.
Jamison said this book is especially helpful for those believers in denominations that have started addressing animal rights under the social welfare umbrella of their teachings, he added.
“In the vacuum of accurate information, opponents will step into that vacuum and provide their interpretation of events for their purposes,” Jamison said. “In the old line protestant denominations, such as Methodists, Episcopalians, they are receptive to arguments that resonated in social welfare gospels. If you are doing good, you are doing God’s will, for example. And if you’re doing the most good for the most people, you are doing God’s will even more.” This is the central point of the propaganda that animal rights activists slip into the churches, he emphasized.
“The key thing of this book is that you can eat whatever you want to eat, and that it’s not a question of conscience if you choose to eat veal, or pork, or lobster, or a steak—it doesn’t matter,” Jamison said. “The key theme is that you have permission and a blessing to eat animals.”
The book has chapters headed up by scholars, ethicists and farmers, each chosen for their expertise in their fields. It’s written in a very approachable manner, too, for those who attend church every week, or those who may not, Jamison said.
“Really the theme of the book is that the Christian has freedom to eat meat without it being a question of conscience,” he said. “They can and they are blessed when they do.”
The book, which was funded by Animal Agriculture Alliance, can be ordered online at www.animal-agriculture-alliance.square.site for $15 plus shipping and handling. Bulk order discounts are available for larger quantities. You may also call the Alliance at 703-562-5160, or email info@animalagalliance.org.
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com.
