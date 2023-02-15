The new conventional medium-grain and long-grain rice varieties developed by the Arkansas researchers to achieve increased yield potential are proving popular with seed growers.

Taurus, the new medium-grain rice developed at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Rice Research and Extension Center in Stuttgart, was publicly released in January 2022. Taurus has significantly outyielded other medium-grain varieties, including Jupiter and Titan, during recent seasons in the variety testing program.

