Missouri farmers and rural families seeking mental health support can turn to the new AgriStress Helpline.

Farmers and ranchers take pride in their ability to handle challenges and are often reluctant to seek help, particularly for mental health issues, says University of Missouri Extension health and safety specialist Karen Funkenbusch. The goal of the AgriStress Helpline is to ensure free, confidential help.

