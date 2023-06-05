20230601-flex-ro-01.jpg

Graduate research assistant Taylor Cross (left) and graduate student Ian Tempelmeyer walk behind the Flex-Ro autonomous planting robot as it starts a row at Rogers Memorial Farm, east of Lincoln. Santosh Pitla, associate professor of advanced machinery systems at Nebraska, has managed the project since the robot’s inception in 2015. (Photo courtesy of (Craig Chandler, University Communication and Marketing.)

On a calm April morning, Flex-Ro ambled through a corn plot at about 2 miles per hour. While researchers stood by to help clear obstacles from its path, the robot moved and planted on its own.

Seeding the five-acre no-till field on Rogers Memorial Farm marked a significant milestone for the University of Nebraska–Lincoln research project, which aims to use agricultural robots for autonomous planting.

