Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman recently announced the addition of speakers to an already outstanding program at the Governor’s Ag Conference, March 9 to 10, in Kearney. These new speakers have knowledge and experience in emerging markets and international trade. In addition to these topics, the Governor’s Ag Conference gives producers and agribusiness leaders in Nebraska an opportunity to discuss how to drive economic growth in the state’s No. 1 industry.
New speakers at the Governor’s Ag Conference include Gregg Doud, chief agricultural negotiator for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Ambassador Doud will provide an update on international trade efforts during the March 10 luncheon. Ted Carter, president, University of Nebraska, will be the featured speaker at the “Celebrate Nebraska Agriculture” reception March 9. Annette Wiles, a Nebraska hop and hemp producer, will join a panel of speakers discussing new and emerging markets in Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.