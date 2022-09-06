Nebraska Leadership Education/Action Development Group 41 participants have been announced by the program’s director, Terry Hejny. The two-year program will begin in September.
The newest members of Nebraska's premier two-year agricultural leadership development program are involved in production agriculture and/or agribusiness in Nebraska.
"I am excited to get started with them as it appears that Class 41 is filled with outstanding individuals from throughout our state. Our task will be to prepare and motivate them for future leadership roles in their community, our state, and beyond," Hejny said.
LEAD Fellows will participate in 12 monthly three-day seminars across Nebraska, a 10-day national study and travel seminar and a 14- to 16-day international study and travel seminar. The goal of the program is to develop problem solvers, decision makers, and spokespersons for Nebraska agriculture and beyond.
Nebraska LEAD 41 Fellows are as follows: Karina Christensen, Arthur; Amber Shane, Atkinson; Brian Schwartz, Battle Creek; Abby Lineweber, Beatrice; Steve Vaughn, Brady; Caleb Ayers, Dickens; Anna Shadbolt, Gordon; Lance Pachta, Hebron; Jakob Burke and Jon Lechtenberg, Imperial; Makayla Fox and Rhett Montgomery, Kearney; Jamie Bright, Kimball; Tyler Wellman, Lincoln; Allissa Troyer, Milford; Joe Ruskamp, North Bend; Luke Zangger, North Loup; Easton Eggers, Omaha; Amanda Mogensen, Primrose; and Chris Beerbohm, Scribner.
