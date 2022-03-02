Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman has announced the hiring of Dr. Roger Dudley for the position of state veterinarian.
Dudley has worked for NDA since 2011, serving as state epidemiologist and deputy state veterinarian. He will replace Dr. Dennis Hughes who retired in December 2021.
“Veterinary medicine is my career and my passion,” Dudley said. “I look forward to continuing my work with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and taking on this leadership role to help protect the livestock industry.”
Dudley attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in pre-veterinary science. He then earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Kansas State University. Prior to working for the state of Nebraska, Dudley worked at the Gothenburg Animal Hospital from 1996 to 2011. He worked his way up from associate veterinarian to owning and operating the business.
In addition to working in veterinary medicine in Nebraska, Dudley has also worked in Iowa and Minnesota.
