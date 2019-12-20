Nebraska Farmers Union recently held their 106th annual state convention in Norfolk at the Divots Conference Center. The convention theme was “Harnessing the Power of Organization to Serve Family Farm Agriculture Since 1913.” The attendance was good and the weather cooperated as NeFU members elected officers, set policy, and heard from 25 speakers on the issues facing agriculture in the year ahead.
John Hansen was re-elected to his 16th two-year term without opposition. Hansen’s 30 years at the helm as president is the longest in the organization’s 106 year history. Elton Berck served 17 years from 1957 to 1974.
Delegates from their respective districts elected two NeFU Board of Directors. Mary Alice Corman of Edgar was re-elected to a three-year term from NeFU District 3. Art Tanderup of Neligh was elected to a three year term from District 7 replacing retiring director Martin Kleinschmit of Hartington.
Three delegates from the membership were elected as delegates to the 118th National Farmers Union convention this spring in Savannah, Georgia. Bill Armbrust of Elkhorn, Paul Theobald of Osmond, and Norm Wallman of Cortland were elected to represent NeFU as delegates. Shannon Graves of Bradshaw, Randy Ruppert of Nickerson, and Darrel Buschkoetter of Lawrence were elected first, second and third alternates.
Ron Todd-Meyer of Lincoln was re-elected by the membership to serve on the NeFU Foundation Board, and Al Davis of Hyannis was elected from the NeFU Board of Directors as its Foundation representative.
NeFU delegates set policy. Vern Jantzen, NeFU Policy chair, guided NeFU delegates as they adopted the 2019-2020 NeFU policy along with six Special Orders of Business. The issues covered by the Special Orders of Business included: climate change, hemp production, corporate tax incentives, net metering, property tax relief, and rural broadband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.