Nebraska Farmers Union recently held its 107th annual state convention virtually via the Zoom platform. The convention theme was “107 Years of Service.” Members elected two board members and delegates and alternates to the 2021 National Farmers Union convention. The many services NeFU provides were highlighted during the annual meeting.
Al Davis of Hyannis was re-elected to a three-year term from NeFU District 1. Camdyn Kavan of Lincoln was elected to a three-year term from District 5, replacing retiring director Ben Gotschall of Raymond.
Three delegates from the membership were elected as delegates to the 119th National Farmers Union convention that will be held virtually Feb. 28 to March 2, 2021. Laura Priest of Omaha, Bill Armbrust of Elkhorn and Mike Evnen of Lincoln were elected to represent NeFU as delegates. Tom Genung of Hastings, Shannon Graves of Bradshaw and Don Schuller of Wymore were elected first, second and third alternates.
Ron Todd-Meyer of Lincoln was re-elected by the membership to serve on the NeFU Foundation Board, and Al Davis of Hyannis was elected from the NeFU Board of Directors as its NeFU Foundation Board representative.
