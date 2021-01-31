To recognize and celebrate the important role agriculture plays in our everyday lives, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture is asking students to enter its annual poster contest highlighting the state’s No. 1 industry. This year’s theme, “Nebraska Agriculture: Straight from the Good Life,” promotes agricultural products grown, raised or made in Nebraska. NDA’s poster contest is open to all Nebraska students—public, private and home school—in first through sixth grades.
“Nebraska agricultural products are high quality and enjoyed by consumers around the world,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “NDA’s annual poster contest gives parents and teachers the opportunity to talk with students about different ag-related topics like food production and international trade. We look forward to seeing the students’ creativity as they show their versions of how Nebraska agriculture comes straight from the good life.”
NDA’s poster contest is divided into three age categories: first and second grade students; third and fourth grade students; and fifth and sixth grade students, in any Nebraska public, private or home school. Entries must be received at NDA’s office by the March 1 deadline.
NDA will announce the winners of this year’s poster contest during National Ag Week, March 21 to 27. National Ag Week highlights the diversity of agriculture and celebrates the food, feed and fuel that farmers and ranchers provide every day. NDA will feature winning entries from this year’s poster contest on its website and in promotional materials and publications.
Poster contest rules and official entry forms are available online at nda.nebraska.gov/kids. For more information, contact Christin Kamm at 402-471-6856 or by email at christin.kamm@nebraska.gov.
