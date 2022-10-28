313173878_507955754704202_6748580854748183620_n.jpg

Courtesy of Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

One way the Nebraska Department of Agriculture supports the next generation of ag leaders is through the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council, a group of college students working together to share their passion and knowledge about agriculture with young people across the state. NDA is proud to sponsor NAYC and announce the 2022-2023 Council members.

“The future of agriculture relies on the next generation of producers, innovators, educators and leaders, and these NAYC members have a bright future in ag,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “NAYC has a long-standing tradition of excellence in Nebraska, and I look forward to watching these Council members grow their leadership skills.”

