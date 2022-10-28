One way the Nebraska Department of Agriculture supports the next generation of ag leaders is through the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council, a group of college students working together to share their passion and knowledge about agriculture with young people across the state. NDA is proud to sponsor NAYC and announce the 2022-2023 Council members.
“The future of agriculture relies on the next generation of producers, innovators, educators and leaders, and these NAYC members have a bright future in ag,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “NAYC has a long-standing tradition of excellence in Nebraska, and I look forward to watching these Council members grow their leadership skills.”
NAYC members coordinate and participate in a wide range of ag-focused activities and events throughout the year. They visit elementary schools to talk about where food comes from, take students on farm tours to experience life on a farm, and visit with high school students about career opportunities in agriculture.
The 2022-2023 NAYC leadership are as follows: Head Counselors Jadyn Fleischman of Herman, and Ethan Kreikemeier, West Point; President Taylor Ruwe, Hooper; Secretary Kendra Loseke, Blair; Vice President of Communications and Social Media Madison Kreifels, Syracuse; Vice President of Alumni Relations Logan Hafer, Long Pine; Vice President of NAYI Improvement and Promotions Madison Stracke, Stuart; Vice President of Youth Outreach Abby Miller, Mead; and Vice President of Sponsorship Kaleb Senff, Axtell.
Additional NAYC members include: Laura Albro, Bayard; Keegan Doggett, West Point; Vickie Ference, Ord; Ben Kamrath, Columbus; Jenna Knake, Syracuse; Jessie Lamp, Ashland; Kendall Prior, Imperial; Levi Schiller, Scribner; Emma Snoberger, Aurora; Evan Svanda, Nehawka; Seth Wert, Hordville; and Kailey Ziegler, Waco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.