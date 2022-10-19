Sheep, goats and beef cattle will know the pace around the arena after two days of working stock dogs by clinician Laura Stimatze of Owasso, Oklahoma.

Team.lite2_.jpg

Sheep, goats and beef cattle will know the pace around the arena after two days of working stock dogs by clinician Laura Stimatze of Owasso, Oklahoma. (Courtesy photo.)

Professional dog trainer, clinician and accomplished contestant in cattle dog trials, Stimatze brings her working dogs to the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis on Oct. 29 and 30.

