My Approved Portraits

Sen. Jerry Moran. (Courtesy photo.)

One of the longest-anticipated openings in animal health care research has been set for May 24.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-KS, announced during a recent Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture hearing in Washington D.C., that he was looking forward to having U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack cut the ribbon at the biosafety level 4 National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility.

