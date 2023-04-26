NAWG National Association Of Wheat Growers

Washington, D.C. (April 26, 2023) – National Association of Wheat Growers President and Klamath Falls, OR wheat farmer Brent Cheyne, testified in front of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit where he joined the “Producer Perspectives on the 2023 Farm Bill” hearing.

Brent Cheyne highlighted NAWG’s primary Farm Bill priorities, including the importance of maintaining and enhancing crop insurance, both in terms of effectiveness and costs for farmers. It is essential that the effectiveness and affordability of crop insurance are not limited as it is the primary tool that helps avert cropping disasters and mitigate risks. The cost to purchase crop insurance has increased in recent years and Cheyne encouraged Congress to allow higher coverage levels at more affordable premiums.

