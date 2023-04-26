Washington, D.C. (April 26, 2023) – National Association of Wheat Growers President and Klamath Falls, OR wheat farmer Brent Cheyne, testified in front of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit where he joined the “Producer Perspectives on the 2023 Farm Bill” hearing.
Brent Cheyne highlighted NAWG’s primary Farm Bill priorities, including the importance of maintaining and enhancing crop insurance, both in terms of effectiveness and costs for farmers. It is essential that the effectiveness and affordability of crop insurance are not limited as it is the primary tool that helps avert cropping disasters and mitigate risks. The cost to purchase crop insurance has increased in recent years and Cheyne encouraged Congress to allow higher coverage levels at more affordable premiums.
“Farming is a risky business requiring a strong safety net,” said Brent Cheyne. “Wheat farmers rely on the certainty of the crop insurance program. In turn, the American people can depend on farmers who are able to continue to withstand natural disasters and produce the most stable food supply in the world.”
Cheyne also discussed NAWG’s request for Congress to increase the PLC reference price. The statutory reference price for wheat has remained unchanged and has fallen far short of the cost of production in recent Farm Bills. “Prices have now risen to the point that it would take a 62% decrease in prices before being caught by the safety net of PLC. When prices fall that far, there’s effectively no safety net at all for farmers,” Cheyne said.
As Congress continues to have hearings on programs authorized under the 2018 Farm Bill, NAWG looks forward to working with the members to help craft a Farm Bill that works for wheat growers in the United States.
NAWG is the primary policy representative in Washington D.C. for wheat growers, working to ensure a better future for America’s growers, the industry and the general public. NAWG works with a team of 20 state wheat grower organizations to benefit the wheat industry at the national level. From their offices on Capitol Hill, NAWG’s staff members are in constant contact with state association representatives, NAWG grower leaders, Members of Congress, Congressional staff members, Administration officials and the public.
25 Massachusetts • Ste. 500B • Washington, D.C. • 20001 • 202-547-7800
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.