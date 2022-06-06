Producers can learn about using native warm-season grasses to improve grazing and wildlife systems at a workshop offered by University of Missouri Extension.
The in-person workshop is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 24, at the Davisville American Legion Hall, 194 State Highway V in southeastern Crawford County.
Native warm-season grasses fill the “summer slump” caused by the dormancy of cool-season grasses, says MU Extension agronomy specialist Gatlin Bunton.
During the workshop, attendees will learn how to successfully establish warm-season grasses that have high nutritive value, fill an important gap in forage production and adapt well to climate, soils and pest pressure, Bunton says. Native grasses also aid erosion control and provide cover for wildlife.
Bunton and MU Extension agriculture business specialist Rachel Hopkins will tell how to use warm-season grasses in grazing systems to reduce exposure to fescue toxicosis, which reduces calving rates and weaning weights.
During a tour of established fields, attendees will learn how to identify the various plants. Lunch will be served after the field tour.
For more information, call 573-438-2671 or register at mizzou.us/NWSG2022.
