The Native American Agriculture Fund has awarded $1 million to 25 grantees to invest in Indian Country’s agriculture future. This wide array of grants provides direct funding to organizations serving Native American youth.
This investment to uplift Indian Country’s next generation will directly benefit youth from 83 unique Tribal Nations in 12 different states serving more than 4,000 youth. Youth projects ranged from agricultural equity grants and technical assistance in the Rocky Mountain region to fostering berry harvesting traditions in the Northeast region.
"This distribution of one million dollars is not just an investment in today’s youth but in tomorrow’s agricultural future," said Jim Laducer (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa), chair of the Native American Agriculture Fund Board of Trustees. "NAAF is committed to ensuring that our youth have the opportunities they need to carry Native agriculture into the future."
“The Native American Agriculture Fund recognizes the importance of investing in our youth,” said Janie Hipp (Chickasaw), CEO of the Native American Agriculture Fund. “When we invest in our youth, we not only invest in programs to support our young people’s continued engagement in agriculture, we invest in their roles as leaders within our communities. We have so many incredible young people already passionate about food and agriculture—from those who are still involved in school, to those stepping forward to focus on technical skills and higher education, to those who are preparing to lead their own farming, ranching and fishing operations. We need their energy and innovation and optimism. We are hopeful that today’s investment in Indian Country’s future food system will plant the seeds for our future harvests. This commitment by NAAF demonstrates the importance we all hold their roles within our communities, today and well into the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.