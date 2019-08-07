The Native American Agriculture Fund, a newly formed private charitable trust devoted to serving the interest of Native farmers and ranchers, recently announced its inaugural Request for Applications. Grant awards will be made on a competitive basis to 501(c)3 organizations, educational organizations, Community Development Financial Institutions and Native CDFIs, and state and federally recognized tribes for the provision of business assistance, agricultural education, technical support, and advocacy services to existing and aspiring Native farmers and ranchers.
“We are honored and excited to announce this first request for applications in support of Native agriculture,” said Janie Hipp (Chickasaw), CEO of NAAF. “Since NAAF was launched in 2018, our Board of Trustees and staff have taken steps to craft a strategy that can begin to realize the promise we knew was possible when NAAF was created. Agriculture across Indian Country is as diverse as our Native nations and we hope the applications for funding will reflect that diversity. Native farmers and ranchers are key to the success of Native food systems and diversification of our agriculture economies. We look forward to the next step on this journey.”
Prospective applicants are encouraged to view the RFA at NativeAmericanAgricultureFund.org/grants. The Request for Applications opened Aug. 1. Eligible applicants must submit a complete application no later than Sept. 30 by 11:59 p.m. CDT.
Prospective applicants may register for informational RFA webinars at NativeAmericanAgricultureFund.org/grants-webinar. Technical assistance relating strictly to the application process will be available by dedicated phone and email contacts listed in the RFA.
“We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to transform Native agriculture,” said Elsie Meeks (Oglala Lakota), chair of the NAAF Board of Trustees. “We are feeding our people, growing our economies and building our future through planting these seeds throughout Indian Country.”
