The Native American Agriculture Fund, a private charitable trust devoted to serving Native farmers and ranchers, recently announced its second Request for Applications. Grant awards will be made to 501(c)3 organizations, educational organizations, Community Development Financial Institutions and Native CDFIs, and state and federally recognized Tribes. Funding areas include business assistance, agricultural education, technical support, and advocacy services to existing and aspiring Native farmers and ranchers.
Prospective applicants are encouraged to view the RFA at NativeAmericanAgricultureFund.org/2020-RFA. Applicants must submit a complete application no later thanJune 1 by 11:59 p.m. CT. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, NAAF will provide flexibility for applicants facing hardships in submitting their applications.
Prospective applicants may register for informational RFA webinars at NativeAmericanAgricultureFund.org/grants-webinar. Technical assistance relating to the application process is available by emailing grants@NativeAmericanAgricultureFund.org or calling 479-445-6226.
