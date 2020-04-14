Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, Hays, Kansas, said April 16 is National Healthcare Decisions Day. This day exists to inspire, educate and empower the public and healthcare providers about the importance of advance care planning.
Today, with COVID-19 dominating people’s lives, advance directives should be at the forefront of their considerations. Two of the most important advance directives include the durable power of attorney for health care decisions and the declaration (or living will).
Until April 26, Clinkscales Elder Law Practice will make the statutory durable power of attorney for health care decisions and the declaration (living will) available for free.To receive the documents, email info@clinkscaleslaw.com. The firm will also assist in notarizing the documents. A free statutory form from Kansas Legal Services is available at https://www.kansaslegalservices.org/. People may want to contact a local attorney to assist although charges may apply.
