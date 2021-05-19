The National FFA Organization will be holding an in-person convention this fall in the city of Indianapolis. The event will take place Oct. 27 to 30 and include a virtual program.
For a complete list of activities that are happening in-person and virtually, visit convention.FFA.org.
"Throughout the year, FFA members across the country have shown their resiliency and ability to adapt as we faced new challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic," National FFA President Doster Harper said. "Our team has been inspired by these members as they have continued to find new and creative ways to live to serve. It is because of their perseverance that we are thrilled to offer an in-person event to our members as we celebrate this future generation of leaders. We have shown that with dedication and determination, we can be our authentic selves and make a difference in our communities."
