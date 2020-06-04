In a Facebook post June 4, the National FFA Organization announced that Western Region Vice President Lyle Logemann has been removed from a National FFA Office. Logemann violated the organization's code of conduct my making inappropriate social media posts. FFA will operate with five national officers for the remainder of the officer year.

