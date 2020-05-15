The National FFA Organization and National FFA Foundation recently announced their 2020 scholarship winners.
FFA awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to 1,323 recipients, thanks to the generosity of 103 sponsors.
More than 6,800 students applied online for the scholarships, with many of the applicants being considered for multiple awards. Approximately one in every four students who applied was awarded a scholarship. The scholarships were available to students pursuing two-year or four-year degrees or vocational programs. The average recipient had a grade point average of 3.82 on a 4.0 scale.
This year marks the 36th year for the scholarship program, which began in 1984 with 16 scholarships offered. Since then, more than $50 million has been awarded in scholarship funds through the National FFA Organization.
The selection process takes into account the whole student, including FFA involvement, work experience, supervised agricultural experience, community service, leadership skills, academics and financial need.
“FFA members are the next generation of leaders who will change the world. We are excited to be able to support them on the next steps in their educational journeys,” said Michele Sullivan, senior manager of local engagement for the organization.
A list of recipients is available on the FFA scholarship webpage at FFA.org/Scholarships. Recipients are listed first by the states in which their high schools are located and then alphabetically by student first name.
Information regarding the 2021-22 FFA Scholarships program will be available on the scholarship website beginning Oct. 1, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.