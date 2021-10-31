ffaoff.png

Courtesy of National FFA Organization.

Congratulations to the new National FFA Officers!

  • National FFA President: Cole Baerlocher, Washington

  • National FFA Secretary: Jackson Sylvester, Delaware

  • National FFA Western Region Vice President: Josiah Cruikshank, Oregon

  • National FFA Southern Region Vice President: Erik Robinson Jr., Georgia

  • National FFA Central Region Vice President: Cortney Zimmerman, Wisconsin

  • National FFA Eastern Region Vice President: Mallory White, Kentucky

