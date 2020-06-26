National FFA Convention and Expo to be held virtually this fall
- By the National FFA Organization
-
-
- 0
The 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo, scheduled for Oct. 28 to 31, will occur as a virtual experience. This decision, recommended by National FFA staff and affirmed by the National FFA Board of Directors, is due to the many challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The national convention will be hosted by the 2019-20 National FFA Officer Team and continue the tradition of celebrating and inspiring the hundreds of thousands of FFA members who are becoming what the world needs next. The event will allow FFA members, advisors, alumni, supporters, sponsors and exhibitors to connect more than ever before through virtual events, activities and competitions.
The national convention will occur virtually during the week of Oct. 28, as previously planned. Be sure to mark your calendar for Aug. 12 when we release specific details regarding the schedule, registration details, special guests and other pieces that deliver high-value and impact for FFA members. Delegates from across the country will also join virtually to accomplish the official business of the student-led organization as spelled out in the National FFA Constitution.
We plan to return to Indianapolis and the state of Indiana in 2021 for an energetic in-person event that celebrates achievements and forms valuable connections for FFA members looking to make a strong next step. FFA is grateful to our hosting partners and stands committed to making a difference in Indianapolis this fall through contributions and service activities that support the people, places and organizations that have always offered their well-known brand of Hoosier Hospitality to our guests.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.