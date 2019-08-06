National Conservation Foundation Chairman Steve Robinson announced the opening of the application period for the inaugural cohort of the Next Generation Leadership Institute.
NGLI, a program of the NCF, will train seven applicants over the course of 2020, with one participant selected from each of the National Association of Conservation Districts’ regions.
“The NCF has championed the development of future leaders of conservation since its inception,” Robinson said. “We are excited to formally launch the NGLI application process today and look forward to working side-by-side with the inaugural participants to advance conservation leadership.”
During the year-long NGLI program, currently appointed conservation district officials will be equipped for leadership at the local, state and national level through several in-person trainings focused on personal, civic and organizational leadership development.
“With this comprehensive training, participants will rise to meet the future needs of natural resources management,” NCF Executive Director Jeremy Peters said. “By increasing their leadership capacity to navigate and manage complex conservation challenges, NGLI participants will develop skills to be leaders in locally-led conservation in the future.”
To learn more about the program, visit www.nacdnet.org/NCF-Next-Gen. Applications are due Sept. 20.
