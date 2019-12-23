Gerardo Molinar, fabrication manager at National Beef Packing Company, Dodge City, Kansas, is pictured shaking the hand of Ron Bell, a veteran who is special projects maintenance superintendent and a longtime employee.
This past Veterans Day, to honor its employees who have served in any branch of the military, National Beef Packing Company, LLC, Kansas City, Missouri, (National Beef) is making a $50 donation in honor of each to Mission 22, an organization working to end veteran suicide through awareness and treatment.
