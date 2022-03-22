Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Agriculture Council of America has designated March 22 as National Ag Day, “a nationwide effort to tell the true story of American agriculture and remind citizens that agriculture is a part of all of us.” The theme for the 49th anniversary of National Ag Day is “Growing a Climate for Tomorrow.”
ACA’s celebration includes Ag Day events in Washington, D.C., including the Celebration of Modern Agriculture on the Mall, which features farm machinery displays, exhibits and technology demonstrations from ag organizations and companies.
The National Ag Day program states that every American should:
Understand how food, fiber and renewable resource products are produced;
Value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy;
Appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products; and
Acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food, fiber and renewable resource industries.
Agricultural education isn’t only for K-12 or university students enrolled in agriculture. Adults also need ag literacy to understand of the importance of agriculture and the producers of food and fiber in the United States.
The ACA previously selected winners for the National Ag Day essay and video contests, and students will present their winning entries at Ag Day live and virtual events March 22. Haden Coleman of Trinity, Texas, won first place and $1,000 for the winning essay, “American Agriculture: Growing a Climate for Tomorrow,” and Kenna Mullins, Oxford, Pennsylvania, won first place and $1,000 for her video. Rebekah Vague, Ellsworth, Kansas, and Makenna Stundebeck, Salisbury, Missouri, won $100 merit awards for their essays.
Visit agday.org to learn more about state and local events.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
