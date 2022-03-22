IMG_9405.jpg

Modern Agriculture on the Mall featured farm equipment and other ag technology and information in Washington, D.C., March 21 and 22. (Photo courtesy of Agriculture Council of America.)

The Agriculture Council of America has designated March 22 as National Ag Day, “a nationwide effort to tell the true story of American agriculture and remind citizens that agriculture is a part of all of us.” The theme for the 49th anniversary of National Ag Day is “Growing a Climate for Tomorrow.”

ACA’s celebration includes Ag Day events in Washington, D.C., including the Celebration of Modern Agriculture on the Mall, which features farm machinery displays, exhibits and technology demonstrations from ag organizations and companies.

The National Ag Day program states that every American should:

  • Understand how food, fiber and renewable resource products are produced;
  • Value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy;
  • Appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products; and
  • Acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food, fiber and renewable resource industries.
NewAgDay_Original.jpg

Agricultural education isn’t only for K-12 or university students enrolled in agriculture. Adults also need ag literacy to understand of the importance of agriculture and the producers of food and fiber in the United States. 

The ACA previously selected winners for the National Ag Day essay and video contests, and students will present their winning entries at Ag Day live and virtual events March 22. Haden Coleman of Trinity, Texas, won first place and $1,000 for the winning essay, “American Agriculture: Growing a Climate for Tomorrow,” and Kenna Mullins, Oxford, Pennsylvania, won first place and $1,000 for her video. Rebekah Vague, Ellsworth, Kansas, and Makenna Stundebeck, Salisbury, Missouri, won $100 merit awards for their essays.

Visit agday.org to learn more about state and local events.

Shauna Rumbaugh can be reached at 620-227-1805 or srumbaugh@hpj.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.