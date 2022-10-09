The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture recently held its 2022 annual meeting in Saratoga Springs, New York. U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack spoke during the group’s plenary session.

Screen Shot 2022-09-27 at 9.27.59 AM.png

NASDA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit association that represents the elected and appointed commissioners, secretaries, and directors of the departments of agriculture in all 50 states and four U.S. territories. NASDA grows and enhances American agriculture through policy, partnerships and public engagement.

Screen Shot 2022-09-27 at 9.46.35 AM.png

