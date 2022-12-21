Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is encouraging Iowa farmers and producers to participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture, which is underway across the nation through Feb. 6, 2023.
The Census of Agriculture, which is conducted every five years by the United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service, is the nation’s most comprehensive count of America’s farms and ranches, the people who operate them, and the crops and livestock they raise.
