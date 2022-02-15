The National Association of Conservation Districts announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Sand County Foundation during the organization’s 76th annual meeting in Orlando, Florida.
The MOU between NACD and Sand County Foundation memorializes an agreement between the organizations to collaborate on program outreach and conservation initiatives such as Sand County Foundation’s Leopold Conservation Award program and Land Ethic Mentorship for historically underserved farmers and ranchers.
“Elevating and recognizing exceptional land stewards is a key step in advancing our conservation goals,” said NACD President Michael Crowder. “Through strategic partnerships like these, we can better advance the conservation delivery system and help to inspire new generations to take care of the land.”
“Conservation Districts are on the frontlines every day helping farmers and ranchers deliver environmental improvements,” said Sand County Foundation President and CEO, Kevin McAleese. “We’re excited to partner with NACD to advance conservation practices across the US.”
Sand County Foundation presents the Leopold Conservation Award in 23 states in partnership with conservation districts and other organizations committed to conservation on working land. The award, named for influential conservationist Aldo Leopold, is given to farmers, ranchers, and forestland owners who exemplify Leopold’s idea of a land ethic through their achievement in voluntary conservation.
