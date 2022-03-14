The fiscal year 2022 omnibus appropriations package, which includes considerable increases to conservation investment, was signed into law by President Joe Biden. The National Association of Conservation Districts applauds both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, as well as President Biden, for recognizing the importance of conservation and environmental protection programs and is pleased to see the package includes increased funding for these crucial programs.
“Effective conservation begins at the grassroots level, putting boots on the ground in local communities to advance locally-led conservation efforts where they’re needed most,” said NACD President Michael Crowder. “This spending package is a testament to the importance of collaborative conservation at the federal, state, and local levels, and solidifies the dedication NACD and its partners have toward advancing that mission.”
These investments include $904 million for Conservation Operations at the United States Department of Agriculture, a $72 million increase over FY21. This vital account funds conservation technical assistance, which is pivotal in getting conservation assistance on the ground at the local level. Additionally, increased funding for the State and Private Forestry Program, Forest Stewardship Program, and EPA’s 319 Nonpoint Source Management Program, are bright spots in the package that will help producers address natural resource concerns on their lands and protect the environment.
“The nation’s nearly 3,000 diverse conservation districts and their local communities will no doubt benefit from the increased investment to conservation and environmental programs included in this spending package,” said NACD CEO Jeremy Peters. “NACD will continue to do its part to advocate for the advancement of conservation on all landscapes.”
Equally important, NACD is pleased to see the omnibus bill does not include any reductions to critical farm bill conservation programs. That funding is needed to meet the unprecedented demand from farmers and ranchers to address natural resource concerns. As farm bill negotiations begin, NACD will continue to play a leading role in shaping federal policy and maintaining its strong voice for advancing voluntary, locally-led, incentive-based conservation.
