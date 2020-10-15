The National Association of Conservation Districts announced the launch of its 2021 application period for the Friends of NACD District Grants Program.
Now in its second round of funding, the Friends of NACD District Grants program is an initiative of the NACD District Operations and Member Services Committee that enables funds raised through individual donations in support of locally-led conservation to be awarded to four conservation district projects of up to $2,500 each.
In February, NACD Second Vice President Kim LaFleur announced recipients of the inaugural program at NACD’s Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada. One of the four awardees, the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District in Columbia, South Carolina, received funding to begin a seed sanctuary to promote home gardening, sustainable gardening practices, and pollinator conservation. The three other grantees—Sierra SWCD in New Mexico, Butte SWCD in Idaho, and Eastern Rhode Island CD in Rhode Island—also proposed projects that will increase their visibility and potential to reach to new clients.
“The district grants program enables us to bring about change in local communities and enhance the work of conservation districts by providing direct financial support to creative projects and ideas,” said LaFleur.
The Friends of NACD program was established in 2009 to support the nation’s nearly 3,000 conservation districts through cash donations to NACD.
“It’s a privilege to be able to announce these funding opportunities for conservation districts in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic,” LaFleur said. “These projects help fund new initiatives that will help local conservation districts further their mission by supporting their customers and delivering locally led conservation practices.”
Learn more about the district grants program on NACD’s website.
