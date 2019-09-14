Blue-and-gold bags of Mycogen brand seed are back for the 2019-20 season. Mycogen Seeds is continuing its Turn the Bag Blue & Gold program with the National FFA Organization for the third straight year.
The program has raised more than $56,000 for a total of 12 FFA chapters across the Corn Belt throughout the past two years. Participating FFA members learn foundational agronomic principles and professional sales training while raising funds for their local FFA chapters, state FFA associations and National FFA Organization.
“We are eager to help FFA members learn and grow in the agriculture industry,” said Blake Courtney, Mycogen Seeds marketing communications manager. “We have added four new FFA chapters to our program this year to continue giving back to students in farming communities. This program is one of our favorite activities because it’s about more than a donation. It’s a hands-on experience to learn about agronomy, corn hybrids and seed sales.”
Participating FFA members team up with their local Mycogen territory manager and local retailer to offer farmers the option to purchase corn hybrids that fit their geographies. For every bag of corn sold, participants will earn funds for their local FFA chapters. Farmers can purchase seed through FFA members and receive their product in a specially branded Mycogen blue-and-gold bag.
“This is an opportunity for our students to visit with different farmers,” said Jason Speck, Imperial FFA advisor, Imperial, Nebraska. “Two of the biggest skills our kids take away from the Turn the Bag Blue & Gold program is being able to make a sale and communication. FFA ag sales is a big contest that we participate in and this program helps kids see the real-world aspect of the contest. Our kids are able to make a true sale to somebody and they learn how to communicate face to face with a farmer without using social media.”
Imperial FFA plans to use some of the money they raised last year for travel costs to the National FFA Convention & Expo. Speck said he looks forward to helping his students gain sales experience again this year.
Farmers who want to support the program and their local FFA chapters can contact one of the following participating FFA chapters in the High Plains Journal readership area or Mycogen retailers:
Alexandria FFA Chapter, Alexandria, Minnesota;
Pro-Ag Farmers Co-op, Brandon, Minnesota;
Imperial FFA Chapter, Imperial, Nebraska;
Nutrien Ag Solutions, Imperial, Nebraska;
Holdrege FFA Chapter, Holdrege, Nebraska;
CHS Inc., Loomis, Nebrasaka;
Perkins County FFA Chapter, Grant, Nebraska; and
Nutrien Ag Solutions, Grant, Nebraska.
For more information about the Turn the Bag Blue & Gold Program, contact your local Mycogen territory manager or visit Mycogen.com/FFA.
