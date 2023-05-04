Waterhemp

Waterhemp grows in a soybean field. (Photo courtesy of Iowa State University.)

There is still time to manage resistance to HPPD-inhibiting herbicides in corn this year, but the window is shortening, according to University of Missouri Extension weed scientist Kevin Bradley.

Bradley heard complaints last year from Missouri growers unable to control waterhemp in corn after applying post-emergence Group 27 herbicides (mesotrione-containing products such as Callisto and Halex GT).

